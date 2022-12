videoDetails

Congress hand with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu? Tomorrow will be oath taking?

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

The mystery of the post of CM in Himachal Pradesh now seems to be resolved. According to sources, Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu can be made the Chief Minister of the state. Sukhu has been the president of the Congress party in Himachal for a long time.