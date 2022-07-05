NewsVideos

'Congress has a history of suppressing democracy'- Suresh Bhardwaj

Himachal Pradesh cabinet minister Suresh Bhardwaj on the Chhattisgarh Police's attempt to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan said that this has been the attitude of Congress. Congress has a history of suppressing democracy and suppressing the press. The Emergency is a great example of this, when the freedom of the press was snatched away.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
