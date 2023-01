videoDetails

Congress' Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Big Attack On Rss,says, 'RSS' People Are Kauravas Of 21st Century'

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack on RSS and Central Government during his speech at Bharat Jodo Yatra. Attacking RSS, Rahul Gandhi said, 'RSS people are the Kauravas of the 21st century'. Know what all Rahul Gandhi said while attacking the Central Government.