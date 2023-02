videoDetails

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Launches Scathing Attack On CM Yogi, says,'He Is Insulting His Math'

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously seen targeting BJP. Rahul has once again made a big remark attacking BJP and UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rahul said, 'Yog is insulting his Math'.