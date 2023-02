videoDetails

Congress' Leader Rahul Gandhi Makes Huge Remark on Adani Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said, 'Adani was at number 609 in the list of world's richest people in the year 2014, then magic happened and reached number two. During the journey people asked how did they become so successful?