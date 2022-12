videoDetails

Congress leader Raja Pateriya arrested in connection with controversial remarks on PM Modi

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

Congress leader Raja Pateria has been arrested for making controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a program, Congress leader made a controversial statement to the Party workers regarding PM's Murder. For which he also gave a clarification. Now, action has been taken against him on the same.