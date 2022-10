Congress leader Udit Raj targets PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Congress leader Udit Raj via twitter made a controversial comment on PM Modi's Uttarakhand visit. Udit Raj said that someone else should be made the Prime Minister of the country and PM Modi's entire time should be spent in eliminating the evils of Hinduism.