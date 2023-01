videoDetails

Congress MP Deependra Hooda says, 'Government should take immediate action'

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been leveled serious allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda held a press conference regarding this matter and said, 'The government should take immediate action on this matter'