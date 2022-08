Congress National Protest: BJP's counterattack on Rahul Gandhi's statement

BJP retaliated in response to Rahul Gandhi's attacks. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi is lying. He further said that I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether there is democracy in the Congress party.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

BJP retaliated in response to Rahul Gandhi's attacks. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi is lying. He further said that I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether there is democracy in the Congress party.