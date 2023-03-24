videoDetails

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls meeting of opposition parties

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called an important meeting of opposition parties at 10 am today. After this meeting, opposition MPs will march on foot from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk. Opposition parties have also sought an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu in the afternoon. Along with this, the Congress will also protest in other states regarding the two-year sentence to Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case.