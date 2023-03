videoDetails

Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge holds a press conference, retaliates against Rahul Gandhi's allegations

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Ahead of the Parliamentary Budget Session, Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge held a press conference. During this press conference, he answered all the allegations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul did not insult the PM.