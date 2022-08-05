NewsVideos

Amidst the investigation of the ED in the Herald case, many big leaders of Congress are protesting on the streets against inflation and unemployment. Keeping in mind the angry protests led by Congress, police forces have been deployed.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
1:49
Congress National Protest: Why the protest is being stopped - Ashok Gehlot
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
1:1
Congress National Protest: Truth will not change by coming out on streets- Anurag Thakur
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest
10:13
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat gets injured during Congress led protest
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
8:43
Congress carries out demonstrations across the country
Priyanka targets the government
6:56
Priyanka targets the government

