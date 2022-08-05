Congress protests on streets against inflation and unemployement

Amidst the investigation of the ED in the Herald case, many big leaders of Congress are protesting on the streets against inflation and unemployment. Keeping in mind the angry protests led by Congress, police forces have been deployed.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

