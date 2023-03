videoDetails

Congress's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat in Delhi today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Congress is doing Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat in Delhi today after Rahul Gandhi lost his membership of Parliament. During this, while addressing the workers, Priyanka Gandhi fiercely attacked BJP and Prime Minister Modi.