NewsVideos

Conspiracy on religious conversion in birthday party?

In Azamgarh, a conspiracy for religious conversion has been busted under the guise of a birthday party. After the police raid, 6 women have been detained from here. In the initial investigation, the matter looks very serious.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
In Azamgarh, a conspiracy for religious conversion has been busted under the guise of a birthday party. After the police raid, 6 women have been detained from here. In the initial investigation, the matter looks very serious.

All Videos

Sanjay Raut to appear in PMLA court today
1:45
Sanjay Raut to appear in PMLA court today
Desh Superfast: Controversy erupts on Indian idol fame Farmani Naaz's 'Har Har Shambhu' song
4:35
Desh Superfast: Controversy erupts on Indian idol fame Farmani Naaz's 'Har Har Shambhu' song
China Space Mission: Questions are being raised on China's uncontrollable rocket
1:44
China Space Mission: Questions are being raised on China's uncontrollable rocket
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha on inflation
0:40
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha on inflation
'As economic crisis continue to batter Pakistan, China has not offered any help,' admits Pak's former Minister Sheikh Rashid
1:51
'As economic crisis continue to batter Pakistan, China has not offered any help,' admits Pak's former Minister Sheikh Rashid

Trending Videos

1:45
Sanjay Raut to appear in PMLA court today
4:35
Desh Superfast: Controversy erupts on Indian idol fame Farmani Naaz's 'Har Har Shambhu' song
1:44
China Space Mission: Questions are being raised on China's uncontrollable rocket
0:40
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha on inflation
1:51
'As economic crisis continue to batter Pakistan, China has not offered any help,' admits Pak's former Minister Sheikh Rashid
religious conversion,religious conversion racket,religious conversion in uttar pradesh,Religious Conversions,religious conversion in india,UP religious conversion,forceful religious conversion,anti religious conversion law,Religion conversion,up bill on religious conversion,religious conversion in up,religious conversion news,religious conversion case,religious conversion bill,religious conversion ordinance,conversion,azamgargh,CM Yogi,Yogi Adityanath,Hindi,