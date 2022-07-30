Controversy over the statement of the Governor in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He has said that the governor should also show Kolhapuri chappals. There is a controversy over the statement of the Governor, in which he had said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are expelled from Maharashtra, no money would be left in the state.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He has said that the governor should also show Kolhapuri chappals. There is a controversy over the statement of the Governor, in which he had said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are expelled from Maharashtra, no money would be left in the state.