NewsVideos

Controversy over the statement of the Governor in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He has said that the governor should also show Kolhapuri chappals. There is a controversy over the statement of the Governor, in which he had said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are expelled from Maharashtra, no money would be left in the state.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has targeted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He has said that the governor should also show Kolhapuri chappals. There is a controversy over the statement of the Governor, in which he had said that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are expelled from Maharashtra, no money would be left in the state.

All Videos

Last tribute to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal
5:58
 Last tribute to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal
Bengal SSC Scam: BJP's protest in Bengal
2:35
Bengal SSC Scam: BJP's protest in Bengal
Sanket Mahadev Sargar has won India's first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
3:56
Sanket Mahadev Sargar has won India's first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
PM Modi's big statement in NTPC program
1:2
PM Modi's big statement in NTPC program
Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
1:47
Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Trending Videos

5:58
Last tribute to Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal
2:35
Bengal SSC Scam: BJP's protest in Bengal
3:56
Sanket Mahadev Sargar has won India's first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
1:2
PM Modi's big statement in NTPC program
1:47
Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Bhagat Singh Koshyari,Uddhav Thackeray,Maharashtra politics,Sanjay Raut,Mumbai,Gujarat,NCP,Shiv Sena,Eknath Shinde,Bhagat Singh Koshyari Remark,Politics On Bhagat Singh Statement,Opposition Attack On Governor,bhagat singh koshyari news,bhagat singh koshyari latest speech,bhagat singh koshyari speech,bhagat singh koshyari today news,bhagat singh koshyari governor,Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,