Coronavirus Update: 4,14,188 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours; 3,915 lost lives

More than 4,12,000 new cases of corona virus were reported for the second consecutive day in India, taking the total figure to 21,491,598. According to MoHFW, 4,14,188 cases and 3,915 deaths were recorded in the country on Friday. There are now 3.65 million active cases in India.