Coronavirus Update: High-level meeting of Group of Ministers in Delhi today

In order to curb the growing Corona cases in the country, a high level meeting of the Group of Ministers is going to be held in Delhi today which will be chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan. At the same time, PM Modi said that test, track, treatment is necessary. At present, PM Modi denied the possibility of complete lockdown in the country. More than 1 lakh corona cases are coming in the country every day.