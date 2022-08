Countdown for the fall of Noida Twin Towers begins

Who will blow up the twin tower of Noida on August 28 at 2.30 pm, exactly 42 hours from now? What is the Indian connection of the remote control that exploded in the 100 meter high tower?

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Who will blow up the twin tower of Noida on August 28 at 2.30 pm, exactly 42 hours from now? What is the Indian connection of the remote control that exploded in the 100 meter high tower?