Covid News Updates: Government of India alerted regarding Corona, investigation of passengers coming from abroad started

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has replied to the Congress leaders. Rahul countering the letter has said that many people involved in this yatra have been infected with Corona. 3 MPs from Rajasthan had written a letter on this matter. So, keeping in mind the corona, the investigation of passengers coming from abroad has been started.