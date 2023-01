videoDetails

Cow smugglers caught in Gurugram's Sector-9, Police releases video

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

A cow smuggler was caught late night in Gurugram Sector-9 area. The video of this entire incident has been released by police. It is clearly visible in this video that after chasing for a long distance, the cow protector caught the smugglers.