Crime out of control in Bihar, Businessman shot dead in Bhagalpur

Crime is out of control in Bihar. After the Begusarai incident, a businessman has been shot dead in Bhagalpur. According to the information received, the criminals left the bike and fled. The police have started identifying the criminals.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Crime is out of control in Bihar. After the Begusarai incident, a businessman has been shot dead in Bhagalpur. According to the information received, the criminals left the bike and fled. The police have started identifying the criminals.