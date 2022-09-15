Crime out of control in Bihar, Businessman shot dead in Bhagalpur
Crime is out of control in Bihar. After the Begusarai incident, a businessman has been shot dead in Bhagalpur. According to the information received, the criminals left the bike and fled. The police have started identifying the criminals.
Crime is out of control in Bihar. After the Begusarai incident, a businessman has been shot dead in Bhagalpur. According to the information received, the criminals left the bike and fled. The police have started identifying the criminals.