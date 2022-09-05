NewsVideos

Crime out of control in Bihar : RJD leader shot dead by criminals in Sasaram

Criminals in Bihar are committing crimes fearlessly. Criminals probably no longer have any fear of the law. In Sasaram, the criminals shot and killed the RJD leader. So in Rohtas, the sand mafia pelted stones on the SDM's vehicle itself.

|Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
