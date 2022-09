CRPF gets Mahindra bullet-proof vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir

Mahindra Marksman bulletproof SUV has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force for use in operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Mahindra Marksman bulletproof SUV has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force for use in operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir