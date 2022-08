CWG 2022 : Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman player to win a medal in Javelin Throw

Indian players continue to perform well in the Commonwealth Games. India's Annu Rani won the bronze medal in Javelin Throw.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

