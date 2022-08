CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing, defeats Northern Ireland player

Today has been a very good day for India in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Nikhat Zareen won another gold for India in boxing and defeated the Northern Ireland player 5-0.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

Today has been a very good day for India in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Nikhat Zareen won another gold for India in boxing and defeated the Northern Ireland player 5-0.