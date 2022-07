Sanket won the first medal of CWC 2022

India's account has been opened with a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games being played in Birmingham, England. Sanket Mahadev Sargar has given India its first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

