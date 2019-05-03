close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha, strong winds and rain hit the region

The landfall process of the extremely severe cyclone Fani began on Friday morning with strong winds and rain hitting Puri district in Odisha. Strong winds have also hit Bhubaneswar. The rescue and relief agencies in Odisha are on high alert in view of Cyclone Fani. In the wake of the cyclonic storm, the Odisha administration has evacuated over 11 lakh people from the vulnerable districts since Thursday. More than 3 lakh people have been evacuated from Ganjam district alone, followed by 1.3 lakh from Puri district.

May 03, 2019, 11:26 AM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Watch top 10 news stories related to Lok Sabha elections 2019