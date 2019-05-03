Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha, strong winds and rain hit the region

The landfall process of the extremely severe cyclone Fani began on Friday morning with strong winds and rain hitting Puri district in Odisha. Strong winds have also hit Bhubaneswar. The rescue and relief agencies in Odisha are on high alert in view of Cyclone Fani. In the wake of the cyclonic storm, the Odisha administration has evacuated over 11 lakh people from the vulnerable districts since Thursday. More than 3 lakh people have been evacuated from Ganjam district alone, followed by 1.3 lakh from Puri district.