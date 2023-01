videoDetails

Dawood's nephew 'Ali Shah' reveals secrets to NIA

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

Dawood Ibrahim, who is hiding in Pakistan, has married for the second time. His nephew 'Ali Shah' has revealed many secrets of his maternal uncle in front of NIA. In which it has been learned that Dawood Ibrahim has married a Pakistani woman.