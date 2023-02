videoDetails

DDA Demolition Drive: Locales attacks Kejriwal Government over Bulldozer Action on illegal encroachment in Mehrauli

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

DDA's bulldozer operation against illegal encroachments is underway in Delhi's Mehrauli. Locales are protesting against the encroachment drive in large numbers. The female resident surrounded Kejriwal government and said, 'Kejriwal should himself come and sit down and stop the encroachments'.