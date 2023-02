videoDetails

DDA Demolition In Mehrauli: Female Resident Threatens to Burn Herself Amid Illegal Encroachment

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

DDA's bulldozer action against illegal encroachments in Delhi's Mehrauli continues for the fourth consecutive day. Residents are protesting against Demolition Drive in large numbers. Commenting on this, a woman resident threatened to burn herself. Know what she said.