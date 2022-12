videoDetails

Death toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

The series of very insensitive statements regarding the 39 deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar continues. CM Nitish said that whoever drinks poisonous liquor will die, there is nothing new in this. The echo of the Chhapra liquor case has reached the Rajya Sabha and Sushil Modi has questioned Nitish Kumar as to why action is not being taken against the liquor mafia.