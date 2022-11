Decision on bail of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case today

Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Hearing on regular bail of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case is going on in Delhi's Patiala House Court today. The actress has also accused the ED of harassing her. Here the ED has also presented its side, as well as demanded the arrest of Jacqueline. Watch this report.