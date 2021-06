Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to meet PM Modi in Delhi after Leh-Ladakh, LAC visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a high level meeting on Tuesday evening. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh after his return from Leh-Ladakh and LAC tour and Home Minister Amit Shah will attend this meeting. What will be the agenda of the meeting is not yet clear, but information is being received that many issues can be discussed in it.