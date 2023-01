videoDetails

Delhi- Big disclosure in Bhalswa Dairy massacre- There was a plan to kill a big Hindu leader of Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Another shocking revelation has come to light in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy target killing case. According to sources, the 21-year-old youth who was killed by the terrorists made a video of his murder and sent it to Pakistan. The right wing leaders were on the target of these terrorists.