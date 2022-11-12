NewsVideos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP and LG.

|Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has attacked BJP and LG. Kejriwal said, 'Neither work, nor let us do'

