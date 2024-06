videoDetails

DNA: 'AI commander' of China's army

Sonam | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

You may have heard about AI models and AI anchors, but China has gone far ahead in this matter. An AI army commander has been created in China. Currently, China's People's Liberation Army i.e. PLA uses this AI commander in wargames. Besides, PLA has also given the AI ​​Commander the right to take major decisions in these digital battles. But, now the Chinese army is thinking of further developing this AI commander and including it in the army.