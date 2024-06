videoDetails

DNA: Big revelation on NEET paper leak 'mastermind'

Sonam | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

The Supreme Court is continuously blaming NTA for the rigging in NEET. The bigger question than the allegations of rigging in the NEET exam is whether the NEET paper has been leaked. NTA and Central Government are not ready to accept the issue of paper leak..but all the evidence and witnesses are making the claim of NEET paper leak a reality.