DNA: Yogi's 'new strike'

Sonam | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 02:16 AM IST

If the image of any CM is the strongest regarding law and order in the country at this time, then it is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. CM Yogi has made the biggest attack on VIP culture. After the order of CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh Police is removing hooters and red lights. While CM Yogi has asked to strictly follow this order, action is also being taken against UP officials in different districts.