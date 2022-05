Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on murder of Kashmiri Pandit

Recently, a Kashmiri Pandit named Rahul Bhatt was murdered in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has broken his silence on this issue. Kejriwal appealed to the central government by holding a press conference and said that efforts should be made for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.