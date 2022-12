Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal makes a big statement on MCD Election's Exit Poll

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results in 2022: The exit polls for the elections held on December 4 on 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have come in favor of AAP, CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the public regarding the exit poll.