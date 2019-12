Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Opposition is purposely spreading violence, AAP will however win elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a press conference on Delhi violence that occurred on December 15 after the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Bill by Parliament. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party will win again in the upcoming Delhi elections 2020 and the opposition is purposely spreading violence in the capital. He added, however this won't affect the elections results. #DelhiElections #JamiaViolence #CAAProtest #CAB #AAP