Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches Rajghat, will meditate throughout the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat in Delhi. During yesterday's press conference, Kejriwal had announced that he would meditate at Rajghat for the whole day today. Actually, Kejriwal has taken this step against action being taken against Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. He says that he has been falsely implicated. Expressing opposition to this decision of PM Modi, he will meditate at Rajghat for the whole day.

