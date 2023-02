videoDetails

Delhi Excise Scam: Parvesh Verma Makes Big Remark on Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

BJP's MP Parvesh Verma retorted on CM Kejriwal's statement over Delhi Excise Scam and said, 'If Kejriwal has spoken truth, he should get the narco test done'.