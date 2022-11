Delhi Fire: A massive fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi, so far 2 people have died

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela on Monday morning. Two people have died in this fire. It started around 9.35 in the morning. The fire brigade got information about this incident. After which 10 fire tenders reached the spot. So far the condition of all the people is said to be stable.