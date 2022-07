Delhi HC has reserves judgement on WhatsApp's new privacy policy

The Delhi High Court has reserved judgement on WhatsApp's new privacy policy. The High Court has just refused to interfere with the CCI's investigation into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has reserved judgement on WhatsApp's new privacy policy. The High Court has just refused to interfere with the CCI's investigation into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.