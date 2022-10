Delhi Lg Vinay Saxena Has Issued A New Order On Chhath Puja Celebrations

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

Chhath Festival has become a major ground for politics. There is continuous counter-attack between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party over Yamuna. Meanwhile, Delhi LG Vinay Saxena has issued a new order. As per the order, Chhath Puja has been declared as 'Dry Day' In Delhi.