Delhi Liquor Policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail for Manish Sisodia's interrogation

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Delhi Liquor Policy: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested in Delhi liquor policy scam case. ED will inquire in this matter today. In this regard, ED team has reached Tihar Jail. Watch visuals.