Delhi Liquor Scam: After Manish Sisodia, CBI now tightens the noose on the close ones

After registering the FIR, the CBI is now interrogating the close friends of Manish Sisodia. Sources associated with the central department said that these people may also be arrested on charges of scam.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

