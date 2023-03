videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Know where investigation has reached till now?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

The action has intensified in Delhi liquor policy scam. Acting on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rouse Avenue Court sent him to Tihar Jail for 14 days in custody. Meanwhile, he was questioned by ED yesterday. This interrogation lasted for about 6 hours. Know in this report, where has this investigation reached?