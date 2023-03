videoDetails

Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia in ED custody till March 17

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Delhi Excise Policy Case: In the excise scam case, Manish Sisodia has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 17. ED had sought 10 days custody of Sisodia.